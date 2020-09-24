City of Portsmouth accepting applications for small business grants.

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - The City of Portsmouth is offering grants totaling up to $200,000 to local businesses.

City officials say local business owners can apply to a grant of up to $10,000. Businesses must have been operational since January 2019 and must have ceased operations or 15 percent lower revenue in April and May 2020 than in April and May 2019.

Businesses must also be locally owned and operated.

Banks, liquor stores, vape shops, tobacco stores, real estate investment trusts and independent contractors are not eligible for grants.

Business owners must use the grant funding for expenses that were not covered by the Paycheck Protection Program.

For more information on the program and application information, click here.

