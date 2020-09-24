Advertisement

Crash closes parts of MacCorkle Avenue in Kanawha County

Crash closes parts of MacCorkle Avenue in Kanawha County
Crash closes parts of MacCorkle Avenue in Kanawha County(WSAZ/Blake Whitener)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All westbound lanes of MacCorkle Avenue SW in Jefferson are shut down Thursday evening following a single-vehicle crash that sent two people to the hospital, including a toddler.

Metro 911 dispatchers said the road has been closed in the 5800 block due to the accident with injuries. One person was trapped in the car and taken to the hospital after being rescued.

According to the sheriff’s department, a woman who was driving the car and a toddler in the backseat were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m., and there is no estimate on how long the road will be closed, dispatchers said.

Investigators say the car crashed into a parked trailer alongside the road.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department and Kanawha County EMS responded to the crash.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man wakes up to find burglar in home

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
The suspect broke into three homes on the street before getting caught after the homeowner woke up, police said.

News

Man wakes up to find burglar in home

Updated: 13 minutes ago

Local

Kanawha County trick-or-treat date set for Halloween

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Commissioners chose Halloween as the night children can trick-or-treat.

Local

120 students, 14 middle school staff told to quarantine due to possible COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrew Colegrove
Extracurricular activities were cancelled as a precaution at Huntington East Middle School.

Latest News

News

Staff protest outside of CAMC

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
Staff workers at CAMC protested Thursday about COVID-19 concerns, following a weekend apology video made by CEO Dave Ramsey.

Video

Flu season with Pikeville Medical Center

Updated: 1 hour ago
Flu season with Pikeville Medical Center

Video

Kentucky color map will update Thursday evening

Updated: 1 hour ago
Kentucky color map will update Thursday evening

News

Capitol Market kicks off new donation campaign

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Capitol Market announced a new donation campaign Thursday morning. The #MyMarket campaign is designed to be a community-led fundraising effort.

Local

Two COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Officials say there are 978 active cases.

Local

House fire sends 4 people to the hospital in Mason, W.Va., claims three pets

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The fire happened in the 400 block of Mason Street.