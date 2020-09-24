Crash closes parts of MacCorkle Avenue in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All westbound lanes of MacCorkle Avenue SW in Jefferson are shut down Thursday evening following a single-vehicle crash that sent two people to the hospital, including a toddler.

Metro 911 dispatchers said the road has been closed in the 5800 block due to the accident with injuries. One person was trapped in the car and taken to the hospital after being rescued.

According to the sheriff’s department, a woman who was driving the car and a toddler in the backseat were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m., and there is no estimate on how long the road will be closed, dispatchers said.

Investigators say the car crashed into a parked trailer alongside the road.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department and Kanawha County EMS responded to the crash.

