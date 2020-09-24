Family seeking answers after missing man found dead in creek

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A family is desperate for answers after their loved one was found dead on Friday.

Community members and relatives came together Wednesday night in Ironton to hold a candlelight vigil to honor the memory of 32-year-old Treven Frazier, whose body was found in Wayne County.

West Virginia State Police say Wednesday Frazier was positively identified as the body found.

“Right now what we want are answers,” Treven’s mother Wanda Frazier told WSAZ.

Frazier had lived in Ironton 11 years, was a father of two, and was a rapper who also wrote children’s books.

“He was a father first,” friend Antonio Murphy said. “He was a blessing to be around.”

“He was a man who loved his music, loved his family, and loved his community,” Wanda said.

Wanda says he was taken into police custody in Lawrence County, Ohio, on Sept. 8. She’s not aware of what he was charged with.

She says he was seen Sept. 13 leaving a hospital in Huntington around 5:40 p.m.

Friends searched for a week before his body was found by a fisherman Friday in a creek near a bridge along U.S. 60 in Ceredo.

West Virginia State Police say the death is not believed to be suspicious, but Frazier’s mother says the circumstances feel extremely suspicious to her.

“What’s led me to think there is some type of foul play is, midnight before my son went missing, he was able to get a message to me to say ‘Let my mother know if something happens to me, they did it,’” Wanda said, “and this was while he was still in custody.”

The family is hoping someone will come forward with information.

“We are looking for anybody in the community, anybody that would’ve seen or heard anything to please get with us,” Wanda said, “because we haven’t been able to get the answers that we want, and we definitely want to bring this thing to a close.”

West Virginia State Police are investigating and have released few details.

“My son was not suicidal," Wanda said. "He’s got children to live for. He’s got a family that loves him. He’s an avid swimmer, so this makes absolutely no sense to us.”

