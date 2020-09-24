First Warning Forecast | Warming up through weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After several days in a row of cooler-than-average temperatures, a decent warm-up is in store for the weekend. However, this will be followed by another blast of chillier air by the middle of next week. This cool air will also be accompanied by better chances for rain, certainly more than what the remnants of “Beta” have brought to the region.

Thursday evening will turn mostly cloudy but stay mainly dry outside of a stray sprinkle or two. Overnight, continue to expect a mainly cloudy sky with showers moving in to southeastern KY and southern WV by dawn. Low temperatures fall to the upper 50s. A bit of fog is possible in the river valleys.

Friday morning starts with clouds across most of the region. Showers will be common south of I-64. By midday, showers break up, and sunshine will break out to the north while clouds will be stubborn in the south.

Expect a mix of clouds and sun for most of the region heading into Friday afternoon. A passing shower cannot be ruled out for a few locations, but most will remain dry as high temperatures rise to the mid 70s.

The weekend will be dry and warm. Both Saturday and Sunday will see a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures in the low 80s.

On Monday, expect a partly cloudy sky with a chance for showers. High temperatures will rise to the upper 70s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, also with a chance for showers. Temperatures should start to cool down on Tuesday, although there is some uncertainty on just how much. For now, expect high temperatures closer to 70 degrees.

Rain chances continue on Wednesday under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be cooler, as morning lows start in the low 50s and afternoon highs top out in the upper 60s.

For Thursday, expect sunshine with dry conditions as high temperatures only top out in the mid 60s.

