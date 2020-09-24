House fire sends 4 people to the hospital in Mason, W.Va., claims three pets

MASON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A house fire Thursday sent four people, including two young children, to the hospital and destroyed a family’s home in Mason, the county manager in Mason County said.

He said the children, both under the age of 10, were flown to the hospital. Two others were taken to the hospital by ambulance. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The fire, which happened in the 400 block of Mason Street, also claimed three family pet dogs.

The county manager said five people were in the home when the fire started just before 2:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but the State Fire Marshal’s Office has been contacted.

Crews from Mason and New Haven fire departments were among those at the scene.

