Huntington man faces felony animal cruelty charges after pup shot and killed

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Huntington faces felony animal cruelty charges after police say he shot a pup that died from its injuries.

Robert Sturm, 37, of Huntington, was arrested and taken to the Western Regional Jail. His bond is $5,000 cash.

According to Cabell County court records, the incident happened Sept. 19 in 200 block of Springdale Avenue.

The criminal complaint states that Sturm first shot the 8-week-old Lab pub with a BB gun and later went back and shot it with a pellet rifle because its barking was annoying him.

The pup, which had to have exploratory surgery after the pellets penetrated its spleen, later died.

If convicted, Sturm faces one to five years in jail and a $1,000 to $5,000 fine.

He is scheduled in court at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 30.

