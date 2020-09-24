Kanawha County trick-or-treat date set for Halloween

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Commission on Thursday evening picked Halloween as the date for trick-or-treat in the county.

According to the Commission, the event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, but the date is subject to change if case numbers rise in the county.

The Commission is starting to work with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department on creating guidelines to ensure safety for the community.

We will keep you updated as those guidelines are released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.