Kanye West to appear on presidential ballot in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kanye West will appear on the Presidential Ballot for the State of Kentucky.

According to the Secretary of State’s office, West, who is running as an independent, will appear on ballots statewide for the election in November.

The rapper turned 2020 presidential candidate filed to be on the presidential ballot in Kentucky earlier this month.

To read about our previous coverage on this, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.