Advertisement

Kenosha shooter’s defense portrays him as ‘American patriot’

Dramatic rhetoric has helped raise nearly $2 million to pay for Kyle Rittenhouse's defense against homicide charges in the killing of two protesters.
Dramatic rhetoric has helped raise nearly $2 million to pay for Kyle Rittenhouse's defense against homicide charges in the killing of two protesters.(Source: WDJT, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Lawyers for Kyle Rittenhouse have launched a social media campaign depicting the Kenosha, Wisconsin, shooter as not just a scared teenager acting in self-defense, but an American hero akin to the Minutemen who fought at the nation’s founding.

The dramatic rhetoric has helped raise nearly $2 million to pay for the 17-year-old’s defense against homicide charges in the killing of two protesters.

But some legal experts say there are risks in turning a fairly straightforward self-defense case into a sweeping political argument that could play into a stereotype that he is a gun-crazed militia member out to start a revolution.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Dismay over Breonna Taylor spills into America’s streets

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Taylor's case has exposed the wide gulf between public opinion on justice for those who kill Black Americans and the laws under which those officers are charged.

National

Records: Mail delivery lags behind targets as election nears

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Several postal districts serving urban regions in battleground states have a history of delivering mail at below the national targets and saw sharp drop-offs in performance over the summer.

National

Airline industry pleads with Congress for more help to survive the pandemic

Updated: 8 minutes ago

National Politics

McConnell, GOP dispute Trump, say they’d accept if he loses

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Congressional Republicans pushed back Thursday after President Donald Trump again declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Latest News

News

Charleston Police investigating multiple break-ins

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Charleston Police are investigating a string of burglaries that happened Thursday morning.

Coronavirus

Jobless claims at 870,000 as fraud and backlogs cloud data

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER and MARYCLAIRE DALE
The figure coincides with evidence that some newly laid-off Americans are facing delays in receiving unemployment benefits as state agencies intensify efforts to combat fraudulent applications and clear their pipelines of a backlog of jobless claims.

Local

Six COVID-19 deaths in W.Va.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. as of 10:00 a.m., September 24, 2020, there have been 528,658 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 14,706 total cases and 325 deaths.

National

Girl dead, 3 family members hurt in Oklahoma house explosion

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The explosion occurred just before 7 a.m. Thursday in northeast Oklahoma City and leveled the home while also damaging at least three nearby houses.

Coronavirus

Annual Lennon tribute, in 40th year, goes online

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
There was no way it was being canceled, not on what would have been Lennon’s 80th birthday, not on the tribute’s 40th year.

Local

University plans to hold graduation virtually

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
This is due to the coronavirus pandemic.