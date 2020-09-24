Advertisement

Kentucky to release first color map for in-person learning Thursday

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Many schools across Kentucky will resume in-person learning Monday, as long as their county is not in the red on a incidence rate map that is to be updated Thursday evening.

Last week, the Kentucky Department for Public Health released the framework for the system that is similar to the metrics for West Virginia’s color code system.

The framework is designed to give school officials guidance for deciding the mode of instruction based on current community incidence rates at the county level. The map is a rolling seven day average of cases per 100,000.

The metric is simply a guidance unless a county goes red. In that case, districts will have to stop in-person learning until the county they are in goes down to yellow on the map.

If a county is green, that means their incidence rate is less than one case per 100,000. In-person learning can continue with best health practices. social distancing, and masks worn.

If a county is yellow, that means communities are seeing 1-10 case per 100,000. In-person learning is permitted, with heightened mitigation factors.

For counties in the orange, officials say the means they are seeing 10-25 cases per 100,000. Counties in this status must take additional mitigation steps and prepare for possible remote learning only as determined by school administrators in consultation with local public health officials.

When a county goes red, that means the seven day average is more than 25 cases per 100,000. In-person learning and school-related athletic and extracurricular activities are suspended as well.

The map for the following week of school will be updated on Thursdays at 8 p.m.

For a full break down of the colors and more guidance, click here.

