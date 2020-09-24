LMPD officer shot in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An LMPD officer was shot Wednesday night in downtown Louisville.

Few details were immediately available, but LMPD confirmed the shooting happened at Brook Street and Broadway at about 8:30 p.m.

Later Wednesday night, NBC News reported two police officers had been shot and were being treated at Louisville University Hospital.

City streets have been packed with protesters Wednesday following the grand jury’s decision not to charge any of the three LMPD officers directly for the death of Breonna Taylor. One officer, Brett Hankison, was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment for his part in the raid on Taylor’s home. He fired 10 shots from outside her apartment, several of which ended up going into adjacent units. That’s why he was fired in June, and charged Wednesday.

No other details were immediately available.

This story will be updated.

