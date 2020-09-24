Man wakes up to find burglar in home

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police have arrested a man for breaking into multiple homes in the 700 block of Churchill Drive early Thursday morning.

Police said Paul Hedrick, 34, of Charleston, was found in the living room of a home by its owner around 5:30 Thursday morning. Hedrick had already broken into two other homes on the block and stolen items out of front yards, according to a criminal complaint.

“My wife thought it was one of the pets until she rolled over and realized all of the pets were in the bed,” homeowner Tim Syner said. “I got up, came through the house, turned the hall light on, and walked into the living room and saw this individual standing in my living room.”

Syner said he confronted Hedrick about why he was in the house and holding personal items. The response the suspect gave him raised some alarms.

“He said that he was looking for Chuck Yeager,” Syner said. “That Chuck Yeager has worked in this house and he was meeting Chuck Yeager here at 5:30 in the morning. I looked and he had my computer in his arms, and so I reached to grab it, and said let me have my stuff back.”

Syner said he tried to grab the items from Hedrick, who pulled away, reached for his waistband and threatened to shoot him. Syner let him go and witnessed Hedrick run out of the house and down the block. Charleston Police said Hedrick never showed the gun and they never found any weapons.

After calling police, Syner said he found the kitchen window was open and there were parts of the suspect’s shirt on the floor. Syner walked around the neighborhood with detectives retracing what happened and found other parts of the suspect’s shirt along the road.

“Never had something like this happen, and it is a pure invasion of privacy,” Syner said. “It just makes me so much more heightened and so much more aware. Aware of my surroundings and what is going on.”

The neighborhood is normally very quiet, and the only people on the street that early are exercising, Syner said. He is thankful for video surveillance cameras on his house and others that captured images of Hedrick and helped police find him a few blocks away around 9 a.m. Police said Hedrick was found with a Syner family photo, driver licenses and car keys that were stolen from the home.

Hedrick later told police he entered the house because he was hungry, according to the criminal complaint.

Hedrick is charged with burglary and being held on a $75,000 bond. Charleston Police said other charges may be added following a grand jury investigation.

