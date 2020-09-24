Man wanted in connection to arson

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Fire Department says warrants have been issued for this man in connection to an arson.

The CFD says Shane Stone, 46, is wanted for charges of first degree arson and illegal use of incendiary device.

Officials say these charges are from an incident on September 4.

Investigators say they believe Stone lives on Charleston’s West Side.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Charleston Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at 304-348-8137.

