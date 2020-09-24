New businesses coming to Barboursville

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - New businesses are set to come to Barboursville.

VDM Management Group says Village Shoppes will be opening in early 2021 and already has two confirmed businesses at the location and is looking for more.

The 10,000 square foot building is being build in the 6300 block of Route 60 behind Food Fair.

The building could hold up to three more businesses depending on how much room they need. VDM isn’t saying what businesses have committed but is holding a contest to see if anyone can guess what businesses are moving in which might impact what businesses decide to open up.

Sabrina Donahue-Moore with VDM Management Group says, “I think it’s been fantastic to see what people want in our community in the area of Barboursville. The community and the village is continuing to grow and to see what everyone wants here, I hope that does have an impact on who we have come into the area.”

VDM says prizes will be given away for those entering the contest and some will have the chance to win a new car.

