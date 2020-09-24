Over 4,700 COVID-19 deaths in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - There are over 4,700 deaths related to the coronavirus in the state of Ohio.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, 147,774 total cases have been reported, as of Thursday, September 24.

There have been 4,715 deaths, 15,051 hospitalizations and 3,228 ICU admissions.

Governor Mike DeWine says nine counties are now red on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, including Pike County for the first time and Scioto County for the second time. Red means they are at level 3 and that there is very high public COVID-19 exposure and spread.

127,239 cases are presumed recovered.

