Advertisement

Pike County Schools offers telehealth to students

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) -As Pike County students head back to in-person learning, a new telehealth program will give students the opportunity to visit a doctor during the school day.

“Parents can’t access the doctor’s office as much as they like, or doctor’s offices may be closed after they get off of work," said school nurse Lori Hatfield. "This will allow their child to receive services without them being there or without parents having to miss work.”

Through a partnership with Pikeville Medical Center, students who are attending in-person classes and become sick will have the opportunity to be seen virtually by a PMC medical provider without having to leave school. In most cases, parents or guardians will be able to pick their sick child up from school, pick up any necessary prescription medication from a pharmacy, and go directly home.

“Think of it like an urgent care clinic. We are able to do an almost complete exam virtually,” said, Dr. Aaron Crum, chief medical officer of Pikeville Medical Center.

A PMC medical provider will communicate with the school nurse as they see the student through a high-definition video teleconferencing system provided by PMC.

“We can examine your throat, nose, heart, and lungs all virtually with the product we have in the school,” Dr. Crum said. “We’re also able to give students the same test as they would get in their doctor’s office for strep throat or the flu if they have respiratory symptoms.”

In-person classes start in the Pike County School System on Sept. 28, and Superintendent Reed Adkins believes with the majority of students choosing in-person learning, the program will be an asset to the community.

“The fact that they are going to be in school in our school will make a big difference in attendance and also make a huge difference in the overall of our community,” Adkins said.

The PMC Healthy at School Telehealth Program will also be offered in the Pikeville Independent School System.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Kentucky releases first color-coded COVID-19 metrics map

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Similar to a metrics map system in West Virginia, the map provides a rolling seven-day average of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

News

Man wakes up to find burglar in home

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
The suspect broke into three homes on the street before getting caught after the homeowner woke up, police said.

News

Man wakes up to find burglar in home

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

UPDATE | Roads reopened after crash in Kanawha County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The road has been closed following a single-vehicle crash that caused injuries.

Latest News

Local

Kanawha County trick-or-treat date set for Halloween

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Commissioners chose Halloween as the night children can trick-or-treat.

Local

120 students, 14 middle school staff told to quarantine due to possible COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew Colegrove
Extracurricular activities were cancelled as a precaution at Huntington East Middle School.

News

Staff protest outside of CAMC

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
Staff workers at CAMC protested Thursday about COVID-19 concerns, following a weekend apology video made by CEO Dave Ramsey.

Video

Flu season with Pikeville Medical Center

Updated: 2 hours ago
Flu season with Pikeville Medical Center

Video

Kentucky color map will update Thursday evening

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kentucky color map will update Thursday evening

News

Capitol Market kicks off new donation campaign

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Capitol Market announced a new donation campaign Thursday morning. The #MyMarket campaign is designed to be a community-led fundraising effort.