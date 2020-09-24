Scioto County goes back to Level 3 Red

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Scioto County will be going to Level 3 Red on the Ohio Department of Health Advisory System on Thursday.

According to Scioto County Emergency Management, this is the second time since the inception of the advisory system that the county has been red.

The first time was on July 16. The county stayed in red for two weeks, then returned to orange on July 30.

Level 3 means a county has met four or five of the seven indicators on the ODH Public Health Advisory System and there is very high exposure and spread of COVID-19.

The ODH recommends you decrease in-person interactions with others, consider necessary travel only, and limit the attending of gatherings.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.