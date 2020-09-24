Advertisement

Six COVID-19 deaths in W.Va.

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Six people have died in connection to the coronavirus in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. as of 10:00 a.m., September 24, 2020, there have been 528,658 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 14,706 total cases and 325 deaths.

The deaths include a 96-year old female from Mason County, a 62-year old female from Fayette County, a 72-year old male from Fayette County, an 86-year old male from Kanawha County, a 69-year old female from Kanawha County, and an 89-year old male from Pleasants County.

There are 3,550 active cases, according to the WV DHHR.

10,381 West Virginians have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (52), Berkeley (968), Boone (206), Braxton (13), Brooke (111), Cabell (759), Calhoun (25), Clay (34), Doddridge (19), Fayette (583), Gilmer (39), Grant (156), Greenbrier (125), Hampshire (103), Hancock (145), Hardy (87), Harrison (346), Jackson (258), Jefferson (427), Kanawha (2,468), Lewis (38), Lincoln (157), Logan (599), Marion (261), Marshall (162), Mason (140), McDowell (80), Mercer (407), Mineral (171), Mingo (366), Monongalia (1,959), Monroe (147), Morgan (53), Nicholas (98), Ohio (362), Pendleton (52), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (59), Preston (151), Putnam (529), Raleigh (497), Randolph (240), Ritchie (11), Roane (49), Summers (47), Taylor (120), Tucker (17), Tyler (15), Upshur (64), Wayne (381), Webster (7), Wetzel (51), Wirt (12), Wood (356), Wyoming (108).

