Staff protest outside of CAMC

Health care professionals hold signs outside of CAMC.
Health care professionals hold signs outside of CAMC.(WSAZ)
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several health care workers took their frustrations to the streets Thursday, after what they call an inadequate apology from hospital leadership.

More than a dozen employees from Charleston Area Medical Center protested outside the hospital, asking for change.

The workers say, throughout the pandemic they have been underappreciated, they don’t have the supplies they need and there is a lack of communication from the administration.

During the weekend, CEO Dave Ramsey apologized in a video, for comment he says offended some employees when he talked about the spread of COVID-19.

Staff members stood outside of CAMC General Hospital, holding signs as cars drove by and honked their support.

Some of the workers tell WSAZ that the hospital is dealing with inadequate staffing, lack of proper PPE and they’ve never received hazard pay.

A direct care staff worker did not want to be identified on camera, saying she just wants to be heard.

“It’s just extremely frustrating because they have no idea what goes on. They have no idea how sick these patients are. They have no idea what actually goes on, how you feel when you are taking care of patients, how it feels to watch someone die alone, how it feels to have to take an iPad and shove it in someone’s face and let them say their goodbyes, and then they just slap you in the face. It’s just extremely frustrating.”

WSAZ reached out to CAMC for an update on some of the promises made in the weekend apology video and a response to Thursdays protests. They responded saying:

“First and foremost, nothing is more important than the safety of our patients and our workforce. CAMC respects everyone’s right to express themselves. We are working with our professional nursing council and leadership teams to improve communications and allow for more feedback to better address the concerns of our workforce. In response to our employees' request for additional personal protective equipment, we convened a panel of experts from infectious disease, nursing, and environmental services."

“The COVID Command Center began distributing additional PPE this week, and have made other items available upon request for those who work in patient care.”

Dale Witte, CAMC Public Relations Specialist

"Throughout the pandemic, CAMC has followed the guidance of the CDC to supply appropriate PPE for COVID units and others caring for these patients. But we recognize that as the spread of COVID has increased significantly in our region, there is a heightened concern among healthcare workers. We want our workforce to feel supported, and appreciate their hard work and dedication to our patients during this challenging time.”

