Advertisement

Trump promises ‘born alive’ executive order in appeal to anti-abortion voters

President Donald Trump speaks to the 2020 Council for National Policy Meeting, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Arlington, Va.
President Donald Trump speaks to the 2020 Council for National Policy Meeting, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Arlington, Va.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump promised Wednesday to sign an executive order that would require health care providers to provide medical care to all babies born alive as he makes an election-year push to appeal to voters who oppose abortion.

The White House did not release further details about the order, but Trump’s announcement follows numerous attempts by GOP lawmakers in Washington and in state capitals around the country to pass legislation that threatens prison for doctors who don’t try to save the life of infants born alive during abortions.

Organizations representing obstetricians and gynecologists say the law already provides protections to newborns, whether born during a failed abortion or under other circumstances. But when anomalies are so severe that a newborn would die soon after birth, a family may choose what’s known as palliative care or comfort care. This might involve allowing the baby to die naturally without medical intervention.

It is not necessarily a crime to forgo sophisticated medical intervention in cases where severe fetal abnormalities leave a newborn with no chance of survival. This has happened on rare occasions in the course of a late-term abortion. The U.S. government recorded 143 deaths between 2003 and 2014 involving infants born alive during attempted abortions.

In a video message Wednesday to the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast, Trump said his “born alive executive order” would ensure that babies born alive no matter the circumstances “receive the medical care that they deserve.”

“This is our sacrosanct moral duty,” Trump said.

Critics said Trump was trying to “score low-hanging political points.”

“It seems this administration will once again seek a solution to a nonexistent problem,” said Jacqueline Ayers, a vice president at Planned Parenthood’s political advocacy arm, the Planned Parenthood Action Fund. “Health care providers already have an obligation to provide appropriate medical care.”

Trump’s comments come as his campaign and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden work to win over Roman Catholic voters in the Nov. 3 presidential election. For decades, that group has been a pivotal swing vote in U.S. presidential elections, with a majority backing the winner — whether Republican or Democrat — nearly every time.

Advocates for Trump say faithful Catholics should not vote for Biden, who is a practicing Catholic, because of his support for abortion rights. Critics of Trump say he is too divisive and callous to merit their vote.

A Pew Research Center poll over the summer found 50% of Catholics saying they support Trump in the presidential election, compared with 49% backing Biden. A Pew Research Center analysis of voters in 2016 showed 52% of Catholics voted for Trump.

Among Catholic voters in the midterms, 56% said abortion should be legal in all or most cases, while 42% say it should be illegal in all or most cases, according to AP VoteCast.

AP VoteCast also found abortion low on the list of priorities for midterm voters: Just 2% nationwide in 2018 considered abortion the top issue facing the country. About a quarter named health care and immigration; roughly 2 in 10 named the economy and jobs.

___

Associated Press writer Hannah Fingerhut contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Video

University of Pikeville to resume face-to-face classes in October

Updated: 32 minutes ago
11 O'clock news

Video

Man admits to shooting and killing puppy

Updated: 34 minutes ago
11 O'clock news

Local

W.Va. Attorney General Morrisey meets with President Trump about social media censorship issues

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Morrisey said he wants everyone in West Virginia to have a say and the opportunity to be heard.

News

Gas company abandons service to entire community

Updated: 1 hour ago
An entire community in Clay County, West Virginia, is about to be cut off after Mountaineer Gas filed paperwork to abandon service for all customers in the area.

Latest News

Video

Clay County Mountaineer Gas Problems

Updated: 1 hour ago
Clay County Mountaineer Gas Problems

Video

Vigil Honors Man's Life

Updated: 1 hour ago
Vigil Honors Man's Life

Video

WV Attorney General Attends White House Roundtable about Censorship on Social Media

Updated: 1 hour ago
WV Attorney General Attends White House Roundtable about Censorship on Social Media

National

2 Louisville officers shot amid Breonna Taylor protests

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The protests come after prosecutors said two officers who fired their weapons at Breonna Taylor, a Black woman, were justified in using force to protect themselves after they faced gunfire from her boyfriend.

News

Family seeking answers after missing man found dead in creek

Updated: 1 hours ago
Relatives and community members held a candlelight vigil in Ironton for Treven Frazier.

Local

Huntington man faces felony animal cruelty charges after pup shot and killed

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The criminal complaint states the suspect first shot the 8-week-old Lab pup with a BB gun and later went back and shot it with a pellet rifle because its barking was annoying him.