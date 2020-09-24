Two arrested in Crown Hill traffic stop turned drug bust

CROWN HILL, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people were arrested after a traffic stop in Kanawha County early Thursday morning.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department says that a deputy saw Chevrolet Cobalt being driven erratically near East Bank. The car was pulled over in Crown Hill.

During the traffic stop, the vehicle was searched. Deputies found over $1,700 dollars in cash, drug paraphernalia, 80 grams of methamphetamine, along with several small amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine.

The driver of the vehicle, Cassey Pettry, 40, of Eskdale, was charged with DUI by a habitual user of drugs, driving with a suspended license, possessing a controlled substance, and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

The passenger in the vehicle, Trena Cottrell, 35, of Dawes, was charged with conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Pettry and Cottrell are being held in South Central Regional Jail on $5,000 bonds.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.