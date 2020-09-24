Two COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people have died in relation to COVID-19.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, as of Thursday, September 24 at 4:30 p.m., there are 2,569 total COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County. 2,537 are confirmed cases and 32 are probable cases.

Officials say there are 978 active cases.

The deaths include a 67-year-old female and a 69-year-old female. The total number of deaths in Kanawha County is 74.

Over 1,500 people have recovered from the virus.

KCHD and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, with the support of the West Virginia National Guard, will offer drive-up COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday, September 25 at Shawnee Sports Complex. Free flu vaccines will also be available.

