University plans to hold graduation virtually

ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio University will hold its Fall 2020 Commencement Ceremony virtually.

This is due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to officials with OU, the ceremony will be streamed on Saturday, December 12.

“We are very proud of our graduates and want to honor them appropriately,” Ohio University President M. Duane Nellis said. “While spring 2020 graduates opted for an in-person ceremony when it is safe to do so, the fall class will celebrate with a virtual recognition ceremony. We have a team of staff members working on plans for a dynamic virtual event that will honor and celebrate our fall graduates.”

Those who are graduating can expect a formal academic ceremony with addresses from select university leaders and other special speakers. Those will be announced at a later date.

The name of each graduate will be announced during the ceremony.

