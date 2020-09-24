Advertisement

WATCH: Bailiff dives over stair railing to try to catch escapee; Man still at large

The suspect was being sentenced on a meth possession charge
By Jared Goffinet and Joanna Bouras, WXIX
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Law enforcement is searching for the man who eluded a deputy and bailiff as he escaped the Highland County Courthouse after being sentenced.

Nicholas Garrison, 33, was in court on Tuesday where was sentenced for a meth possession charge.

Garrison was in the process of being handcuffed by a deputy and bailiff when he managed to break away, according to Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera.

Courtroom cameras show Garrison taking off, running through the courtroom, and out a door.

The door leads to a set of stairs and Garrison is seen running down them.

The bailiff dives headfirst over the banister as he tried to grab the running Garrison.

The bailiff, unable to stop Garrison, broke four of his ribs and suffered a minor concussion when he landed on the stairs, Sheriff Barrera said.

Garrison was able to get outside, and he hasn’t been seen since.

He was last seen wearing black jeans, a blue shirt, and Nike shoes.

Garrison is 6′, 180-pounds, with dyed blued hair, hazel eyes, and some tattoos.

Nicholas Garrison, 33, has not been seen since he ran from the Highland County Courthouse on Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office.
Nicholas Garrison, 33, has not been seen since he ran from the Highland County Courthouse on Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office.(Source: Highland County Sheriff’s Office)

If you have any information on his location, you are asked to call the Highland County Sheriff’s Office at 937-393-1421 or the Hillsboro Police Department at 937-393-3411.

Copyright 2020 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Suspended Pike County, Ohio sheriff pleads guilty to several charges

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By FOX 19 News Staff
Charlie Reader pleaded guilty to five charges including tampering with records, theft in office and conflict of interest. Reader was accused of borrowing money from subordinates and stealing drug money.

National

Officials plead for calm amid anger over Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By DYLAN LOVAN, REBECCA REYNOLDS YONKER and PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN
Authorities pleaded for calm while activists vowed to fight on Thursday in Kentucky’s largest city, where a gunman wounded two police officers during anguished protests following the decision not to charge officers for killing Breonna Taylor.

National

Cities brace for another night of potential protests

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
Cities across the U.S. are bracing for another night of potential protests following the decision not to charge 3 officers with the killing of Breonna Taylor. In Louisville, an arrest has been made in connection with the shooting of 2 officers who were responding to a protest on Wednesday.

Studio 3

Tomato soup good for gut health

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Chef Mee McCormick on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Building healthier school communities

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Alexis Glick on Studio 3.

Latest News

National

Evel Knievel’s son suing Disney over ‘Toy Story 4’ character

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Walt Disney Co., in a statement from corporate spokesman Jeffrey R. Epstein, said it will defend itself vigorously against what it called Knievel’s meritless claims.

National

Trump niece files suit saying family cheated her of millions

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Donald Trump’s niece followed up her best-selling, tell-all book with a lawsuit Thursday alleging that the president and two of his siblings cheated her out of millions of dollars over several decades while squeezing her out of the family business.

News

Woman Apparently Tased at Football Game, Version II, 9/24/20

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jack Selby
The woman allegedly was not complying with mask ordinances at the game in Logan.

National

Patriots owner Kraft cleared of massage parlor sex charge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Florida prosecutors dropped a misdemeanor charge against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Thursday after courts blocked their use of video that allegedly shows him paying for massage parlor sex.

News

WSAZ Now Desk | Arrests in two separate burglary, vandalism incidents in Charleston

Updated: 1 hour ago