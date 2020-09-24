Advertisement

Woman apparently tased at football game in Logan, Ohio

The woman arrested is the parent of a child at Marietta City Schools.
By Jesse Wharff and Phyllis Smith
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LOGAN, Ohio (WTAP) - Wednesday, a Marietta City School parent was detained and arrested during an away middle school football game in Logan.

The parent was reportedly refusing to wear a mask when approached by an officer. The police officer appears to use a taser on the parent, before placing her in handcuffs. The Logan Police Department says that the incident is currently under investigation.

WTAP will keep you updated on this developing story.

