Woman charged after allegedly vandalizing several businesses in Charleston

A woman is in jail, facing charges, after Charleston Police say she vandalized several shops along Bridge Road Thursday morning.
A woman is in jail, facing charges, after Charleston Police say she vandalized several shops along Bridge Road Thursday morning.(WSAZ John Green)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman is in jail, facing charges, after Charleston Police say she vandalized several shops along Bridge Road Thursday morning.

Charleston Police say Autumn Fockler is charged with destruction of property.

The owner of Charlie Boutique tells WSAZ Fockler was seen on surveillance video, coming to the store-front and using something to pound on the window.

They say she left and later came back and pulled out some of the foliage from the store’s planters.

It’s also believed that Fockler later went to Peter Pan Cleaners and busted the glass in the front door.

Although he’s left with damage to clean up, the owner says he isn’t worried about it happening again.

“I figured it was an isolated case and may never happen again,” said Charles Young.

Fockler is now being held in South Central Regional Jail.

