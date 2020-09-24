WSAZ Now Desk | Kentucky to release first color map for in-person learning Thursday
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Many schools across Kentucky will resume in-person learning Monday, as long as their county is not in the red on a incidence rate map that is to be updated Thursday evening.
The map for the following week of school will be updated on Thursdays at 8 p.m.
To read more about the map and what the colors mean, click here.
Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.