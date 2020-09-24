Advertisement

WSAZ Now Desk | Update on two separate crime alerts in Charleston

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The WSAZ Now Desk is live with an update on two separate crime alerts from Thursday in Charleston.

One woman was arrested in connection with a string of vandalism at businesses along Bridge Road.

Another man was arrested in a separate incident. He is charged with burglary after police say he broke into a home while the homeowner’s were asleep.

