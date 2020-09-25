Advertisement

13 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Greenup County

Thirteen new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Thirteen new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Thursday.

Health department officials say the cases involve 11 women and two men ranging in ages from their early 30s to their late 80s.

Seven of the cases involve inmates and staff from the Greenup County Detention Center.

Overall, the county has had 403 positive cases, 136 of which remain active.

The county has had six deaths since the pandemic started.

