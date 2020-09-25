13 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Thirteen new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Thursday.

Health department officials say the cases involve 11 women and two men ranging in ages from their early 30s to their late 80s.

Seven of the cases involve inmates and staff from the Greenup County Detention Center.

Overall, the county has had 403 positive cases, 136 of which remain active.

The county has had six deaths since the pandemic started.

