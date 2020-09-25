3 more COVID-19-related deaths, 10 additional cases in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Management agency made that announcement Friday, saying there are 10 new cases in the county.

Health officials say a 101-year-old woman, an 81-year-old woman, and an 88-year-old man died due to the virus.

The 10 new cases range in ages from a 14-year-old girl to a 77-year-old woman.

Overall, the county has had 338 total cases since the pandemic started and nine deaths.

