Color coded map not changing after court ruling

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Hearings began in a case deeming the W.Va. color coded map system “unconstitutional” in Kanawha County Circuit Court on Friday morning.

Alex McLaughlin, a Kanawha County parent and lawyer, has sued W.Va. Governor Jim Justice, the Department of Health and Human Resources and the Department of Education over the map, saying that it violates the state constitution by discriminating against students based on where they live.

McLaughlin argued that the color coded map singles out schools, adding that restaurants, bars, athletics and small businesses are all affected by the virus without being placed under the same rules. McLaughlin said that from a health perspective, there is no difference.

The State responded by saying that schools cannot operate under the same social distancing guidelines and businesses that remained open, like daycares and nursing homes, have COVID testing protocols. Lawyers for Gov. Justice said that the state constitution allows the Governor to call a state of emergency and handle the response without requiring input from the Legislature.

Lawyers for the West Virginia Department of Education stated that the Constitution requires education to be safe and remote education is an adequate alternative when school buildings cannot be open. McLaughlin’s children do not attend public school, so representatives for the WVDE argued that they are not regulated by the State.

The State made a motion to dismiss on the grounds that McLaughlin’s students are in private school, that the Governor has authority while W.Va remains under a state of emergency, and that the color coded system ensures that schools are safe by State Constitution standards.

McLaughlin asked for an injunction that would allow all schools to reopen for in-person classes, stating that everything should be closed if schools can’t be open.

Judge Kaufman made a ruling from the bench to not grant the injunction. Both sides have to submit formal arguments by next week before an official ruling on case dismissal is made.

