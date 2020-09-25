Advertisement

COVID-19 death in Scioto County

COVID-19
COVID-19(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A person has died in connection to the coronavirus.

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments say a 76-year-old man has died with COVID-19.

This brings the total number of deaths to nine for the county as of Friday afternoon.

Five new cases have been reported since Thursday, this brings that total to 513.

Six more people have recovered, bringing that total to 441.

Scioto County remains at a level 3.

