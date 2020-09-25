Advertisement

Five COVID-19 deaths in W.Va.

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:12 AM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Five people have died in relation to the coronavirus in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of 10:00 a.m., September 25, 2020, there have been 535,018 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 14,953 total cases and 330 deaths.

The deaths include of a 67-year old female from Kanawha County, a 69-year old female from Kanawha County, a 94-year old male from Harrison County, a 58-year old male from Doddridge County, and a 67-year old female from Mercer County.

There are 3,655 active cases.

10,968 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (53), Berkeley (976), Boone (218), Braxton (13), Brooke (111), Cabell (767), Calhoun (25), Clay (34), Doddridge (22), Fayette (599), Gilmer (43), Grant (158), Greenbrier (125), Hampshire (104), Hancock (148), Hardy (88), Harrison (349), Jackson (259), Jefferson (427), Kanawha (2,554), Lewis (38), Lincoln (164), Logan (606), Marion (265), Marshall (170), Mason (141), McDowell (81), Mercer (409), Mineral (172), Mingo (372), Monongalia (1,980), Monroe (147), Morgan (53), Nicholas (99), Ohio (367), Pendleton (52), Pleasants (17), Pocahontas (59), Preston (152), Putnam (538), Raleigh (501), Randolph (240), Ritchie (12), Roane (49), Summers (49), Taylor (120), Tucker (20), Tyler (16), Upshur (64), Wayne (389), Webster (7), Wetzel (53), Wirt (12), Wood (356), Wyoming (110).

