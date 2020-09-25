Advertisement

Football game cancelled due to COVID-19

The game was scheduled for Friday night at Lincoln County.
The game was scheduled for Friday night at Lincoln County.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A high school football game has been cancelled.

The Point Pleasant High School Secretary told WSAZ the game versus Lincoln County High School was cancelled because football players at Lincoln County had to go into quarantine.

The game was scheduled for Friday night at Lincoln County.

