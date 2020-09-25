UPDATE | Former MU student found guilty of sexual assault sentenced

UPDATE 9/25/20 @ 10:40 a.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Chase Hardin, the former student at Marshall University who was found guilty of sexually assaulting one woman has been sentenced.

The judge says Hardin is committed to DOC for a period of not less than ten but no more than 25 years for both counts.

He will have credit for time served on count three.

They will run consecutively.

The judge says Hardin isn’t a good candidate for probation.

Hardin will also have 30 years of supervision after he is released and will have a lifetime registration as a sex offender.

ORIGINAL STORY 9/25/20 @ 10:23 a.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A former student from Marshall University who was found guilty of sexually assaulting one woman is set to be sentenced.

Chase Hardin, 23, is in court Friday morning.

Hardin was found guilty of two counts of second-degree sexual assault and not guilty of two other counts of second-degree assault during a trial in August.

According to our crew in the courtroom, the defense filed a motion for acquittal and a new trial. The judge denied both after arguments from the defense and prosecution.

Once sentencing began, Hardin began speaking saying in part, “my God will judge me one day, like he will judge us all. I know I did not do this. I just ask you show mercy on me and my soul during sentencing.”

Hardin’s family also spoke saying in part, his life and future are on the line."

This is a developing story.

