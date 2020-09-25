Advertisement

Greenup County Schools expanding digital footprint with in-person learning

School districts across Kentucky have been preparing for students to return to in-person learning.
School districts across Kentucky have been preparing for students to return to in-person learning.(Kentucky COVID-19 dashboard)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - School districts across Kentucky have been preparing for students to return to in-person learning.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear recommended districts wait until Sept. 28 to return to in-person instruction. Greenup County Schools Superintendent Traysea Moresea says the district is fully prepared for what lies ahead.

“From days where we just used to sit in rows and learn all day long ... we’ve come a long way. And our teaching has came a long way. I do believe everyone will be creative and make the most of those minutes,” Moresea said.

The district is expanding their digital footprint using Chromebooks and Rocketbooks to create a more paperless environment.

“A Rocketbook is a cloud-connected smart notebook that allows students to write down their notes, take a picture, and upload it to the school system,” Moresea said. “Our middle school students will be able to use these for their assignments.”

With an increase in the use of technology and fewer textbooks, students will not have access to lockers this year.

“They aren’t floating around in the hallways. Students are going directly to their first period or homeroom, simple things that used to be a kid come in and put their stuff in a locker no longer exists,” Moresea said.

According to information from Greenup County Schools, about 54 percent of students will return for in-person learning. The reduced number of students allows teachers to provide more one-on-one instruction.

“We have teachers who do nothing but teach virtually, which has drastically reduced the size of the classrooms. Instead of having a classroom of 30, we might have a classroom of 10 or 12,” Moresea said.

The district will begin in-person learning in the orange category on Kentucky’s school color-coded map. Moresea says if the district would fall into the red category, students will remain on non-traditional instruction (NTI) days until the county would return to yellow.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sports back on in Logan County

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
This weekend, athletes in Logan County can get back to business.

News

Marshall v Middle Tennessee game time moved

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The kickoff for the Marshall-Middle Tennessee football game, scheduled for Saturday, November 14, has been moved.

Local

3 more COVID-19-related deaths, 10 additional cases in Boyd County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The county has had nine-related deaths since the pandemic started.

Local

MAC announces football will be played in the fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
The conference was the last Division I FBS conference to announce a fall season.

Latest News

Local

Hannan takes field after player shortage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
It's been a long wait for a team that has not had any COVID-19-related obstacles.

Local

$10.3 million federal grant to help small business owners in W.Va.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Businesses have already begun applying for the CARES Act funding, which will be dispersed as part of a revolving loan program.

Local

Football game cancelled due to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The game was scheduled for Friday night at Lincoln County.

Local

Restaurant temporarily closes due to possible coronavirus exposure

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The restaurant made the announcement Friday afternoon.

Video

Pumpkin Festivan on Studio 3

Updated: 5 hours ago
Pumpkin Festivan on Studio 3

Video

NASA on Studio 3

Updated: 5 hours ago
NASA on Studio 3