Greenup County Schools expanding digital footprint with in-person learning

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - School districts across Kentucky have been preparing for students to return to in-person learning.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear recommended districts wait until Sept. 28 to return to in-person instruction. Greenup County Schools Superintendent Traysea Moresea says the district is fully prepared for what lies ahead.

“From days where we just used to sit in rows and learn all day long ... we’ve come a long way. And our teaching has came a long way. I do believe everyone will be creative and make the most of those minutes,” Moresea said.

The district is expanding their digital footprint using Chromebooks and Rocketbooks to create a more paperless environment.

“A Rocketbook is a cloud-connected smart notebook that allows students to write down their notes, take a picture, and upload it to the school system,” Moresea said. “Our middle school students will be able to use these for their assignments.”

With an increase in the use of technology and fewer textbooks, students will not have access to lockers this year.

“They aren’t floating around in the hallways. Students are going directly to their first period or homeroom, simple things that used to be a kid come in and put their stuff in a locker no longer exists,” Moresea said.

According to information from Greenup County Schools, about 54 percent of students will return for in-person learning. The reduced number of students allows teachers to provide more one-on-one instruction.

“We have teachers who do nothing but teach virtually, which has drastically reduced the size of the classrooms. Instead of having a classroom of 30, we might have a classroom of 10 or 12,” Moresea said.

The district will begin in-person learning in the orange category on Kentucky’s school color-coded map. Moresea says if the district would fall into the red category, students will remain on non-traditional instruction (NTI) days until the county would return to yellow.

