Hannan takes field after player shortage

Hannan will take the field Friday for the first time this season.
By John Lowe
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the first time this season, the Hannan Wildcats will take the field.

While several high school football teams have not been able to play due to COVID-19 cases or the West Virginia Department of Education color-coded map, the Wildcats were one of a handful of teams that didn’t have enough players.

But after a few weeks of practice, the team finally got some help.

“We’ve got three girls playing," said Hannan head football coach Kellie Thomas. "So they stepped up. We needed some players, they stepped up and they’re out here practicing everyday with the boys. They kept saying, ‘I want to play, I want to play,’ and then we had a transfer and we ended up having enough.”

Thomas says the season opener is a culmination of hard work and hope from the players on her team.

“This group of kids that we have, they live football so it wasn’t hard for them to stay engaged and focused and I told them I said, ‘we’re not giving up. I don’t care if it’s five, six weeks into the season. We’re not giving up, we’re going to have a team,' ” Thomas said.

Hannan will host Wahama at 7 p.m. Friday.

