KSP asking for help in identifying person connected to theft

IVEL, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police is asking for help in identifying a man they believe is involved in a theft.

It happened on Thursday around 4:23 a.m. in the Ivel community.

According to KSP, video surveillance shows a man go onto a property of Blackburn Lawn Equipment at Conn Street, steal a John Deere Gator UTV, and leave.

Troopers say the suspect was wearing a light gray hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans.

Investigators say he rode a bicycle onto the property.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 9 at 606-433-7711 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. You can also report tips anonymously through the KSP app.

