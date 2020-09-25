Advertisement

KSP asking for help in identifying person connected to theft

KSP asking for help identifying suspect
KSP asking for help identifying suspect(KSP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Sep. 25, 2020
IVEL, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police is asking for help in identifying a man they believe is involved in a theft.

It happened on Thursday around 4:23 a.m. in the Ivel community.

According to KSP, video surveillance shows a man go onto a property of Blackburn Lawn Equipment at Conn Street, steal a John Deere Gator UTV, and leave.

Troopers say the suspect was wearing a light gray hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans.

Investigators say he rode a bicycle onto the property.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 9 at 606-433-7711 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. You can also report tips anonymously through the KSP app.

