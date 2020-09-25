Advertisement

MAC announces football will be played in the fall

(Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)
(Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)(WIBW)
By John Lowe
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Mid-American Conference announced Friday that football will be played this fall.

The conference announced in a news release that the university presidents voted unanimously to resume the football season in the fall.

According to the release, the conference will play a six-game conference schedule starting on Nov. 4.

The conference title game will be played on Dec. 18 or 19. A full schedule will be released at a later date.

The MAC was the first conference to cancel the fall season in August. They were the last remaining conference to announce a fall season after the Pac-12 and Mountain West announced a return to the field this week.

