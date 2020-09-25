Marshall v Middle Tennessee game time moved
The game is scheduled for November 14th
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University Athletics has announced a time change to their November 14th game.
The game, against Middle Tennessee has been moved from a kickoff of 1:30p.m. to 12p.m.
According to Marshall Athletics the time change was made at the request of CBS Sports Network.
The annual Memorial Fountain Ceremony will now take place at 9 a.m.
Addition details regarding the game and Memorial Fountain Ceremony are expected at a later date.
Keep checking with WSAZ for the latest information.
Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.