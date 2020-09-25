Advertisement

Marshall v Middle Tennessee game time moved

The game is scheduled for November 14th
The kickoff for the Marshall-Middle Tennessee football game, scheduled for Saturday, November 14, has been moved
The kickoff for the Marshall-Middle Tennessee football game, scheduled for Saturday, November 14, has been moved(Herdzone.com)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University Athletics has announced a time change to their November 14th game.

The game, against Middle Tennessee has been moved from a kickoff of 1:30p.m. to 12p.m.

According to Marshall Athletics the time change was made at the request of CBS Sports Network.

The annual Memorial Fountain Ceremony will now take place at 9 a.m.

Addition details regarding the game and Memorial Fountain Ceremony are expected at a later date.

