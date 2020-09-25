Restaurant temporarily closes due to possible coronavirus exposure

KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Evaroni’s is temporarily closed due to possible exposure to the coronavirus.

The restaurant made the announcement Friday afternoon.

According to the restaurant, closing was a necessary decision for the health of the employees and customers.

Restaurant officials say they are sanitizing and disinfecting before reopening. All employees and owners will be tested.

They also stated they are following Wayne County Department protocol and have been throughout the pandemic.

