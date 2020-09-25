Advertisement

Restaurant temporarily closes due to possible coronavirus exposure

The restaurant made the announcement Friday afternoon.
The restaurant made the announcement Friday afternoon.(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Evaroni’s is temporarily closed due to possible exposure to the coronavirus.

The restaurant made the announcement Friday afternoon.

According to the restaurant, closing was a necessary decision for the health of the employees and customers.

Restaurant officials say they are sanitizing and disinfecting before reopening. All employees and owners will be tested.

They also stated they are following Wayne County Department protocol and have been throughout the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Football game cancelled due to COVID-19

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The game was scheduled for Friday night at Lincoln County.

Video

Pumpkin Festivan on Studio 3

Updated: 2 hours ago
Pumpkin Festivan on Studio 3

Video

NASA on Studio 3

Updated: 2 hours ago
NASA on Studio 3

Video

The Shape Shop on Studio 3

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Shape Shop on Studio 3

Latest News

Video

Lady Justice: Women of the Court on Studio 3

Updated: 2 hours ago
Lady Justice: Women of the Court on Studio 3

Video

Olive Tree Cafe on Studio 3

Updated: 2 hours ago
Olive Tree Cafe on Studio 3

Local

COVID-19 outbreaks in schools to be listed online

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Governor Jim Justice made the announcement during a press conference.

Local

COVID-19 death in Scioto County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
This brings the total number of deaths to nine for the county as of Friday afternoon.

Local

KSP asking for help in identifying person connected to theft

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened on Thursday around 4:23 a.m. in the Ivel community.

News

Color coded map not changing after court ruling

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Hearings began in a case deeming the W.Va. color coded map system “unconstitutional” in Kanawha County Circuit Court on Friday morning.