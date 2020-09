KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A diesel spill has shut down part of Rt. 75 in Kenova.

Kenova Police told WSAZ that a truck spilled diesel from I-64 to Maple Street.

They say it’ll take an undetermined amount of time to clean it up.

They’re asking motorists to avoid this area of Rt. 75.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.