Sports back on in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -This weekend, athletes in Logan County can get back to business. After Tuesday’s county board meeting, in-person classes and sports were allowed to resume on Monday, Sept. 28.

But on Thursday state officials stepped in and changed some things. In a release, state Superintendent Clayton Burch announced Logan County could resume sports this weekend. He cited the county’s gold color on the state metrics map as the reason for letting the games go on.

Parents and athletes in Logan were happy with Tuesday’s decision on its own, so the announcement caught them by surprise.

“I was so happy,” said Chad Farley, a Chapmanville Middle School football player. Like Farley’s parents, most parents read about the announcement online. He and his mother we’re jumping up and down with joy.

After the excitement wore off, the boys were off to practice on Thursday. Prior to that day, they hadn’t practiced in two weeks. Despite the gap in playtime, coaches say the boys adjusted well.

Head Coach Martin Browning says he has faith in every aspect of his team, but with the stress the team has been under, he just wants them to do their best.

“We’re just going to go show up, we’ll apply and get the best we got,” Browning said.

He also said COVID-19 guidelines will be strictly enforced, saying non of the coaches want anyone to get sick.

Chapmanville Middle faces off with Man Middle School. Players say they are ready for whatever the team throws at them.

“I’m not gonna let anyone out. I’m gonna be the best, no matter what,” said Ashton Kinser, a lineman at Chapmanville.

Even though they are excited about Saturday’s game, players say they hope the map continues to work in their favor.

“I hope we don’t go down, and I hope everybody is just wearing their masks and being safe Saturday,” said Seth Frye, a lineman at Chapmanville.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.