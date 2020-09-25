Advertisement

U.S. Postal Service unveils new holiday stamps

U.S. Postal Service unveils its Holiday Delights stamps.
U.S. Postal Service unveils its Holiday Delights stamps.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:52 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Postal Service unveiled this year’s new batch of holiday stamps on Thursday.

The Holiday Delight stamps come in four different designs.

The U.S. Postal Service says each design “will add a touch of whimsy to your holiday mailings.”

The stamp art was inspired by folk art and featured four items that represent Christmas - a Christmas tree, an ornament, a stuffed stocking and a prancing reindeer.

Each design is in the traditional Christmas colors of red, green and white.

The Holiday Delights stamps are available nationwide. The Forever stamp costs 55 cents per stamp and $11 for a book of 20.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

'Hero rat’ wins gold medal for hunting landmines

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
Magawa has cleared more than 141,000 square meters of land, the equivalent of some 20 soccer fields.

National

Teen charged in Kenosha shootings fights extradition

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested at his home in Antioch, Illinois, a day after prosecutors say he shot and killed two protesters and injured a third on the streets of Kenosha on Aug. 25.

National

Judge says 2020 census must continue for another month

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By MIKE SCHNEIDER
A federal judge has stopped the 2020 census from finishing at month’s end and suspended a year-end deadline for delivering the numbers needed to decide how many seats each state gets in Congress.

National Politics

Virginia governor, wife, test positive for coronavirus

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Ralph Northam and his wife plan to isolate for the next 10 days while working remotely.

National Politics

LIVE: Ginsburg is first woman to lie in state at US Capitol

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The ceremony is expected to be a celebration and honoring of her life and work, with musical selections from one of Ginsburg’s favorite opera singers, mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves.

Latest News

News

Color coded map not changing after court ruling

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Hearings began in a case deeming the W.Va. color coded map system “unconstitutional” in Kanawha County Circuit Court on Friday morning.

Local

UPDATE | Former MU student found guilty of sexual assault sentenced

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Chase Hardin, 23, is in court Friday morning.

National

Terror probe opened after 2 stabbed in Paris; 2 arrests

Updated: 1 hour ago
France’s counterterrorism prosecutor’s office says it has opened an investigation into a knife attack Friday near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo that wounded at least two people.

Local

Five COVID-19 deaths in W.Va.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The deaths include of a 67-year old female from Kanawha County, a 69-year old female from Kanawha County, a 94-year old male from Harrison County, a 58-year old male from Doddridge County, and a 67-year old female from Mercer County.

National

‘You are good people:’ Navalny thanks Russian pilots, medics

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Navalny, a longtime foe of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was discharged from the hospital earlier this week.

National

Paris police respond to stabbing attack

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Police respond to a Paris stabbing attack near the former Charlie Hedbo offices on Friday.