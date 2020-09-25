Advertisement

White House ordered to have sign language at virus briefings

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany calls on a reporter during a press briefing in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany calls on a reporter during a press briefing in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.(Andrew Harnik | AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the White House to begin providing sign-language interpretation at White House coronavirus briefings starting Thursday.

The order, issued by U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, follows a lawsuit filed by the National Association of the Deaf and five deaf Americans last month to include American Sign Language interpretation at COVID-19 briefings. The White House and plaintiffs have “largely agreed on all terms” to resolve the matter, according to the order.

The ruling says the interpreter could be in the frame physically near the speaker or off-site. Either way, the White House is required to make the interpreter feeds accessible online and on television using a picture-in-picture format.

Once the order takes effect, it will be the first time in history that any White House has provided live ASL interpretation for any televised press briefing involving the president, according to the association.

The court had issued an opinion earlier this month that the plaintiffs had the right to compel the White House to provide ASL interpreters for all of its press briefings that cover the coronavirus pandemic. It called on the White House and advocacy group to come up with a plan to provide interpreters.

“Sign language and accurate captioning are both essential and crucial to ensuring all deaf and hard of hearing people are well informed and are able to make better decisions on how to stay safe from the pandemic,” National Association for the Deaf CEO Howard Rosenblum said in a statement. “The judge’s order sets a great precedent to achieve this goal of full accessibility.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Virus cases rise in US heartland, home to anti-mask feelings

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH, NICKY FORSTER and JOCELYN NOVECK Associated Press
The spread has created new problems at hospitals, schools and colleges in the Midwest, as well as in parts of the West.

National

Family demands release of evidence in Breonna Taylor’s case

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Breonna Taylor’s family and their lawyers sharply criticized Kentucky’s attorney general for the failure to bring charges against police officers in her death, calling Friday for him to release the transcripts of the grand jury proceeding while vowing to continue their protests.

National

Under virus strain, Europe’s leaders plead at UN for unity

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
This year’s unusual work-from-home General Assembly comes as COVID-19 cases escalate in many regions but especially in Europe, where some of the world’s most advanced hospitals in some of the world’s richest countries are again under strain.

Local

Football game cancelled due to COVID-19

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The game was scheduled for Friday night at Lincoln County.

National Politics

Ron Paul has medical issue during livestream, tweets ‘I am doing fine’

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Gray News staff
Paul, whose “Ron Paul Liberty Report” was streaming on YouTube, was talking when his speech started to become unintelligible.

Latest News

National Politics

Ginsburg makes history again, lying in state at Capitol

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The ceremony is expected to be a celebration and honoring of her life and work, with musical selections from one of Ginsburg’s favorite opera singers, mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves.

National

Justice Ginsburg makes history one final time

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg makes history even in death as she lies in state at the US Capitol. The honor comes just one day before President Trump is expected to announce his pick to replace Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

Local

Restaurant temporarily closes due to possible coronavirus exposure

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The restaurant made the announcement Friday afternoon.

National

Paris stabbing suspect wasn’t on police radar, minister says

Updated: 1 hour ago
France’s counterterrorism prosecutor’s office says it has opened an investigation into a knife attack Friday near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo that wounded at least two people.

National

Rep. Michael Guest reflects on Justice Ginsburg's passing, SCOTUS future

Updated: 1 hour ago