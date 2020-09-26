6 deaths, an additional 1,115 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Saturday, the Department of Health said 4,740 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 150,009 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.

An additional 8,338 cases and 301 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 15,185 hospitalizations reported on Saturday, at least 3,247 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

