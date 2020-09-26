Advertisement

Cabell County Fire Departments train on fire safety

The point of this training is to help learn one another's truck equipment and any new tactics that could help serve communities.
The point of this training is to help learn one another's truck equipment and any new tactics that could help serve communities.(AP)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cabell County, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire departments across Cabell County have come together as a Recruitment and Retention Fire team to improve their fire safety skills.

According to Lee Davis from the Barboursville Fire Department, the participating fire departments include-- Barboursville, Salt Rock, Milton, Ona, Green Valley, Culloden, and Ohio River Road.

The training is happening on Saturday at the Tri-State Fire Academy on Route 2 from 9 a.m. until around 1 p.m.

Davis says the point of this training is to help learn each other’s truck equipment and any new tactics that could help serve communities.

This training is specifically focused on hose management, fire attack, and search and rescue.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

West Virginia Covid-19 update

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
Two additional deaths reported in the Mountain State.

News

Russell Police investigating woman’s death

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
The death happened on the 200 block of Etna Street in Russell, Kentucky.

News

Crews fight vacant structure fire in Charleston

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
The fire was reported at 7:03 a.m. at 1421 2nd Ave. in Charleston

Local

COVID-19 Ky. | 930 new cases, 12 more deaths

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Since the pandemic began in early spring, 1,149 Kentuckians have died.

Latest News

News

Lack of homecoming dances hurting local business

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Andrew Colegrove
Many homecoming dances are being cancelled due to COVID-19.

News

Lack of homecoming dances hurting local business

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
Many homecoming dances are being cancelled due to COVID-19.

News

Color-coded map not changing after West Virginia court ruling

Updated: 14 hours ago
Hearings began Friday morning in Kanawha County Circuit Court in a case alleging the West Virginia color-coded map system is unconstitutional.

News

Hannan takes field after player shortage

Updated: 14 hours ago
For the first time this season, the Hannan Wildcats will take the field.

News

Sports back on in Logan County, W.Va.

Updated: 15 hours ago
This weekend, athletes in Logan County, West Virginia, can get back to business. State officials allowed them to start their season one week early.

News

Greenup County Schools expanding digital footprint with in-person learning

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
School districts across Kentucky have been preparing for students to return to in-person learning.