Cabell County Fire Departments train on fire safety

Cabell County, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire departments across Cabell County have come together as a Recruitment and Retention Fire team to improve their fire safety skills.

According to Lee Davis from the Barboursville Fire Department, the participating fire departments include-- Barboursville, Salt Rock, Milton, Ona, Green Valley, Culloden, and Ohio River Road.

The training is happening on Saturday at the Tri-State Fire Academy on Route 2 from 9 a.m. until around 1 p.m.

Davis says the point of this training is to help learn each other’s truck equipment and any new tactics that could help serve communities.

This training is specifically focused on hose management, fire attack, and search and rescue.

