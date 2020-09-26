Cats Top Tigers

AUBURN, Al. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky Wildcats lost to Auburn 29-13 in the 2020 season and conference opener for both teams. The final score was 29-13 as Tiger quarterback Bo Nix threw 3 touchdowns and 233 yards. UK quarterback Terry Wilson went 24-37 for 239 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The Cats took the first lead of the game on a 35 yard touchdown run by Kaviosiey Smoke. Auburn answered on their next drive and too the lead for good as they outscored UK 21-6 in the second half.

Kentucky plays their home opener next Saturday when they host Mississippi at 4 pm.

