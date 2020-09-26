Advertisement

Chapmanville beats Logan

By Jim Treacy
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Patience finally paid off for both Chapmanville Regional and Logan as they played their first game of 2020. The Tigers outscored Logan 20-6 in the first half and that ended up being the final score. They got touchdowns from Josh Atwood, Jaxson Turner and quarterback Brody Dalton. Logan’s Kolton Goldie reached the endzone for Logan in the 1st quarter. Here’s the highlights that aired on WSAZ Sports Saturday evening.

