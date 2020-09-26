Advertisement

COVID-19 Ky. | 930 new cases, 12 more deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear reported the latest coronavirus numbers for Kentucky on Friday.
Gov. Andy Beshear reported the latest coronavirus numbers for Kentucky on Friday.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Nine hundred thirty new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in Kentucky, along with 12 more deaths.

Gov. Andy Beshear said there have been at least 65,066 coronavirus cases in the commonwealth.

One hundred thirty-one of the newly reported cases were made up of children age 18 and younger, 23 of which were children age 5 and under. The youngest was only 2 months old.

Since the pandemic began in early spring, 1,149 Kentuckians have died.

As of Friday, there have been at least 1,321,987 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate was 4.48%, and at least 11,677 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lack of homecoming dances hurting local business

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Andrew Colegrove
Many homecoming dances are being cancelled due to COVID-19.

News

Lack of homecoming dances hurting local business

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Many homecoming dances are being cancelled due to COVID-19.

News

Color-coded map not changing after West Virginia court ruling

Updated: 3 hours ago
Hearings began Friday morning in Kanawha County Circuit Court in a case alleging the West Virginia color-coded map system is unconstitutional.

News

Hannan takes field after player shortage

Updated: 4 hours ago
For the first time this season, the Hannan Wildcats will take the field.

Latest News

News

Sports back on in Logan County, W.Va.

Updated: 4 hours ago
This weekend, athletes in Logan County, West Virginia, can get back to business. State officials allowed them to start their season one week early.

News

Greenup County Schools expanding digital footprint with in-person learning

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
School districts across Kentucky have been preparing for students to return to in-person learning.

News

Sports back on in Logan County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
This weekend, athletes in Logan County can get back to business.

News

Marshall v Middle Tennessee game time moved

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The kickoff for the Marshall-Middle Tennessee football game, scheduled for Saturday, November 14, has been moved.

Local

3 more COVID-19-related deaths, 10 additional cases in Boyd County

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The county has had nine-related deaths since the pandemic started.

Local

MAC announces football will be played in the fall

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
The conference was the last Division I FBS conference to announce a fall season.