COVID-19 Ky. | 930 new cases, 12 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Nine hundred thirty new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in Kentucky, along with 12 more deaths.

Gov. Andy Beshear said there have been at least 65,066 coronavirus cases in the commonwealth.

One hundred thirty-one of the newly reported cases were made up of children age 18 and younger, 23 of which were children age 5 and under. The youngest was only 2 months old.

Since the pandemic began in early spring, 1,149 Kentuckians have died.

As of Friday, there have been at least 1,321,987 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate was 4.48%, and at least 11,677 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.